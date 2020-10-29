Michigan fraternity sued over nonbinary and female members

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A fraternity at the University of Michigan is being sued by its national organization after accepting women as members.
A federal judge is holding a hearing Thursday about whether to ease a court order that bars Michigan Sigma Phi from using the fraternity’s name and Greek letters.
Since 2016, Michigan Sigma Phi has accepted dozens of members who aren’t men or who are nonbinary, a gender identity that is not strictly male or female.
But the New York-based Sigma Phi Society says membership decisions in Ann Arbor are harming the group and its trademarks.
