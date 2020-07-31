Michigan gifted masks from Sister-State Partnership with Shiga, Japan

SHIGA, JAPAN/MICHIGAN (WJMN) – On July 27, Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office received a gift of 10,000 face masks from the Shiga Prefectural Government in Shiga, Japan.

According to the Marquette Area Sister Cities Partnership, Michigan shares an invaluable friendship with the Shiga Prefecture dating back to 1968, making it one of the oldest and most comprehensive sister-state relationships between the United States and Japan.

“I know 10,000 masks are not [enough], but we packed a ton of love in it from Shiga to

Michigan,” writes Shunsuke Nishimura, Visiting Official from Shiga. “We really hope the world

gets back to normal soon and [we are able to] see each other with a big smile.”

In an accompanying letter, Shiga Governor Taizo Mikazuki wrote, “Today, I’m sending you

10,000 masks with the hope that they will help your fight against the pandemic. These masks

were made at the Proctor & Gamble factory in Yasu, which has a sister-city agreement with

Clinton Township. This gift was made possible by Proctor & Gamble’s understanding of how

strong our bond is, and I’m proud to be able to send something made in Shiga to an irreplaceable

friend such as you. I’m sure you will put them to good use. From the grassroots up, starting

between people and people, together, we will move forward!”

Delegation visits from Shiga to Michigan originally planned for 2020 have been canceled due to

the pandemic, including the visit originally scheduled for August from Higashiomi, Japan to

Marquette. Sister-city partnerships around the state are eagerly preparing for delegation visits to

the Prefecture in 2021. Delegation visits between the two States occur every year, alternating to

and from.

For questions and more information about the Marquette Area and State of Michigan sister-city

partnerships, please contact Paulette Lindberg at (906) 869-4141

