Michigan GOP lawmaker punished for not denouncing violence

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Michigan has been disciplined for not denouncing potential violence at the state Capitol before Democratic electors met to vote for Joe Biden, who defeated President Donald Trump in the swing state.

State Rep. Gary Eisen told WPHM-AM on Monday that he planned to help with an unspecified “Hail Mary” GOP plan to challenge the election.

Asked if he could guarantee people’s safety, he said “no.”

House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth, both Republicans, removed Eisen from committees in the closing days of the two-year session.

Eisen says he regrets “confusion” about his comments.

