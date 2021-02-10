Michigan GOP leader calls Capitol riot a ‘hoax from day one’

FILE – In this Monday, May 18, 2020 file photo, Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clark Lake, speaks in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich. Shirkey on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, sought to downplay his recent meeting with Donald Trump amid the president’s efforts to challenge Joe Biden’s win in Michigan, saying Republicans told Trump that state law clearly does not give legislators a say in awarding electoral votes.(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Republican legislative leader in Michigan apologized after falsely claiming supporters of President Donald Trump were not involved in the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol, having called it a “hoax.”

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey made the remarks last week while meeting with leaders of the Hillsdale County GOP, according to a video.

The men spoke with Shirkey before censuring him, including for backing a ban on the open carry of guns into the Statehouse.

The Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol stunned the world as Trump supporters ransacked the building to try to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.