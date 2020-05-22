Michigan governor extends stay-at-home order through June 12

In this Thursday, May 21, 2020 photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speeks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer is relaxing coronavirus restrictions to lift a ban on nonessential medical and dental procedures, reopen retail shops and let residents gather in groups of 10 or less. The small social gatherings can start immediately. Retails stores and auto dealerships can reopen by appointment only starting Tuesday. Medical, dental and veterinary offices can resume nonessential procedures beginning May 29. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order just over two additional weeks, through June 12.

She also is keeping closed theaters, gyms and other places of public accommodation at least until that time. Whitmer also extended her emergency declaration through June 19 on Friday.

She says the state is “not out of the woods yet.”

She announced the steps the same bars and restaurants in northern Michigan were allowed to reopen after a two-month shutdown because of coronavirus restrictions.