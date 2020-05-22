Michigan governor extends stay-at-home order through June 12

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order just over two additional weeks, through June 12.
She also is keeping closed theaters, gyms and other places of public accommodation at least until that time. Whitmer also extended her emergency declaration through June 19 on Friday.
She says the state is “not out of the woods yet.”
She announced the steps the same bars and restaurants in northern Michigan were allowed to reopen after a two-month shutdown because of coronavirus restrictions.