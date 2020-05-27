Michigan governor: Husband’s call about boat was just humor

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says her husband dropped her name in an effort to get his boat in the water for Memorial Day weekend.
Whitmer says it was a “failed attempt at humor” during a phone call with a recreation business in northern Michigan. But Whitmer says she wasn’t laughing when she heard about it.
The governor has lifted coronavirus restrictions on residents traveling to second homes. But she doesn’t encourage it, saying the virus is highly contagious.
The Democratic governor said her family has been staying home. But she also acknowledged that her husband has been in Antrim County to rake leaves at their property.