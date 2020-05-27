Michigan governor: Husband’s call about boat was just humor

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2019, file photo, Marc Mallory, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s husband, reacts, as she delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, in Lansing, Mich. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s husband urged a business to get his boat in the water in time for Memorial Day weekend, according to social media posts, while she was publicly telling cooped-up residents to resist flocking to popular vacation areas during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says her husband dropped her name in an effort to get his boat in the water for Memorial Day weekend.

Whitmer says it was a “failed attempt at humor” during a phone call with a recreation business in northern Michigan. But Whitmer says she wasn’t laughing when she heard about it.

The governor has lifted coronavirus restrictions on residents traveling to second homes. But she doesn’t encourage it, saying the virus is highly contagious.

The Democratic governor said her family has been staying home. But she also acknowledged that her husband has been in Antrim County to rake leaves at their property.