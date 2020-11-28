Gov. Whitmer proposes $100 million COVID-19 relief plan

File-This Oct. 16, 2020, file photo shows Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking during an event with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich. Whitmer’s administration on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, ordered high schools and colleges to stop in-person classes, closed restaurants to indoor dining and suspended organized sports — including the football playoffs — in a bid to curb the state’s spiking coronavirus cases. The restrictions will begin Wednesday and last three weeks. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Whitmer wants state legislators to approve a $100 million COVID-19 relief plan when they return to session during December.

The Democratic governor sent a letter to leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature asking for the state-based stimulus program that she said “will provide direct financial support to the families and small businesses that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.”

Whitmer’s request comes as legislators are scheduled for a return to session on Tuesday until Dec. 17 and Congress has been deadlocked in negotiations over potentially billions of dollars in emergency COVID-19 assistance.

