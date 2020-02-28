Closings
Michigan governor urges steps to limit spread of new virus

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media about the state’s steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus at a Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 press conference at the Michigan Emergency Operations Center in Dimondale, Mich. (Malachi Barrett/Ann Arbor News, MLive.com via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging residents to follow simple steps to limit the spread of a new type of virus that hasn’t been confirmed in the state but could be eventually.

She says people should wash their hands, not touch their face, replace handshakes with elbow or fist bumps and cover their mouth when coughing or sneezing.

Whitmer activated Michigan’s emergency operations center Friday to coordinate the response to COVID-19.

State officials say more than 350 people in Michigan who traveled from China have been or are being monitored for symptoms. None have shown symptoms to date. 

