Michigan governor: Virus infection curve starting to flatten

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides updates on the COVID-19 pandemic during a news conference in Lansing on April 13, 2020.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the growth in coronavirus infections is starting to flatten due to the extraordinary restrictions on people’s movements.

But she warned Monday that this doesn’t mean business as usual will resume quickly or soon.

Whitmer says “we’ve got to make sure that we avoid a second wave at all costs.” Her stay-at-home order is in effect through April 30.

The state has reported nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 115 additional deaths, bringing total cases to more than 25,600. Michigan has the third highest death toll in the U.S., with 1,600-plus deaths.

