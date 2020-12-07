Michigan groups get grants to help with high energy bills

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nine organizations across Michigan have received a total of $54.5 million in grants to help residents in their communities with energy bills.
Michigan’s Public Service Commission and the state Department of Health and Human Services say the grants were awarded through Michigan Energy Assistance Program funding.
The nine groups getting the funding will prioritize helping households earning the lowest income that have high energy bills.
More than 55,000 Michigan households received Michigan Energy Assistance Program assistance in the funding period that ended Sept. 30.
