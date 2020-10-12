LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request to delay by 28 days the effect of its decision striking down a law she had used to keep intact sweeping orders designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Justices voted 6-1 Monday against halting the precedential effect of its opinion until Oct. 30. They also reaffirmed their initial 4-3 ruling that declared a 1945 emergency powers law unconstitutional — this time in a lawsuit brought by the Republican-led Legislature.
Whitmer, a Democrat, has reinstituted mask requirements and other restrictions through orders issued by the state health department.
- Confirmation process underway for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett
- Michigan high court: Virus orders invalidated immediately
- Dems worry Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will dismantle Affordable Care Act
- Senate committee prepares for ‘long, contentious week’ as SCOTUS confirmation hearings begin
- Barrett promises impartiality as Democrats push to delay confirmation