Michigan high schools invited to apply for Strive For a Safer Drive to raise awareness for safe teen driving

Mich. (WJMN) – As school is about to start, Michigan high schools are invited to participate in a student-led program called Strive For a Safer Drive (S4SD).

S4SD is a peer-led, safe driving initiative. It’s aimed to reduce serious traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities among teens. It is presented by Ford Driving Skills for Life (DSFL) and the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). Up to 75 high schools will be selected to receive $1,000 to create a student-led traffic safety awareness campaign. The first 30 schools to apply will win a $100 VISA gift card.

“So with this grant, students have the ability to campaign on a traffic safety topic,” said Kayla Thomas-Wright, S4SD Program Coordinator. “So our traffic safety topics are speeding, seatbelts, pedestrian, bicyclist, and passenger safety, impaired, distracted, nighttime, and winter driving. So there are nine traffic safety topics, students can choose one topic to do their campaign on, although they may educate on numerous topics.

So with the $1000 they would campaign toward their topic. So, persay they chose speeding, they could buy merchandise that kind of get out of that message of speeding. We really encourage students to create a quote, something that is going to catch their peers’ attention. We really want this program to be student-led get their peers involved, get their faculty and staff involved, and really just educate their community on traffic safety.”

Participating schools are eligible to send students to a free, hands-on driving clinic with professional instruction. Held in May, the Ride & Drive event focuses on:

Hazard recognition

Vehicle handling

Speed and space management

Distracted and impaired driving

These areas contribute to 60 percent of teen crashes.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2021-2022 school year. S4SD can be done as an online program, in-person, or a combination of both. The deadline to apply is November 19. Applications can be found here. Please contact the program coordinator at strive4asaferdrive@gmail.com with any questions.

