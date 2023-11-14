LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has announced that it will soon have enough applications through the federally funded Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (MIHAF) program to reserve all funds available.

The MIHAF online portal will stop accepting new applications as of Friday, December 8, 2023, at midnight. Michiganders with homeownership-related delinquencies caused by the COVID-19 pandemic should apply immediately for potential consideration. It is likely that more applications will be received than funds available. Applications submitted before the deadline will continue to be processed until all available funds are utilized. Applicants can check the status of their application at any time by visiting the application portal.

Since the program’s launch in February 2022:

Over $200 million has been disbursed statewide to-date

More than 26,000 residents have received funding, with an average of $7,600 per household

Over $99 million has been distributed for mortgage delinquency, and more than $63 million for delinquent property taxes

“The MIHAF program provided much-needed housing stability for residents across the state,” said Amy Hovey, executive director of MSHDA. “This federal funding was essential in helping thousands of Michigan homeowners avoid foreclosure and keep their homes, clear their property tax debt and get caught up on their utilities.”

After December 8, 2023, homeowners who have not applied can be added to a waitlist by calling MIHAF customer service at 1-844-756-4423 or by emailing MSHDA-HO-HAF-Program@michigan.gov. The waitlist does not guarantee assistance. Resources are available for other home-related delinquencies through 211 of Michigan at MI22.org.