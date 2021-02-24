Michigan House approves change to lame duck sessions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House has backed a proposed constitutional amendment that would require two-thirds majority votes for bills to pass during lame duck sessions of the Legislature. The resolution passed Wednesday was sponsored by Republican House Speaker Jason Wentworth.

It aims to end hyperpartisanship attached to lame duck sessions and to build trust with constituents by increasing transparency.

In 2018, as Republican Gov. Rick Snyder’s second term was ending and before Democrat Gretchen Whitmer assumed office, the Legislature passed bills to delay a minimum wage increase and loosen up paid sick leave requirements.

If the Senate also backs the proposed amendment, it would go to voters in a referendum.

