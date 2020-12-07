Michigan House cancels voting session after Giuliani test

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House has canceled its voting session scheduled for Tuesday following an announcement that Rudy Giuliani tested positive for the coronavirus just days after he testified before lawmakers in Lansing without wearing a mask.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney spoke for hours Wednesday before a Republican-led committee investigating alleged election irregularities.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield says multiple representatives have requested time to receive results from recent COVID-19 tests before returning to session out of an abundance of caution.

The health department in Ingham County, where Lansing is located, says several people who attended the Michigan committee meeting must quarantine at least through Saturday.

Latest Stories