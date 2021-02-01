Michigan House Dems release COVID-19 recovery plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Democrats in the Michigan House released their plans for COVID-19 recovery initiatives Monday morning.

The House Democrats laid out a $5 billion recovery plan and called on the Republicans who control the state Legislature to hold a vote immediately on spending the money, which is coming from the federal government.

The plan would include $90 million for vaccine distribution throughout the state, $575 million to expand COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and lab capacity, $2.1 billion for food assistance, $661 million to help with rental assistance and winter utility bills, $2 billion for the state’s public schools, $270 million for small business relief and extending unemployment benefits from 20 to 26 weeks.

On hand were Michigan House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski of Scio Twp.; Rep. Joe Tate of Detroit; Rep. Christine Morse of Portage; Rep. Kelly Breen of Novi; and Rep. Laurie Pohutsky of Livonia.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, also a Democrat, previously announced a $5.6 billion MI COVID Recovery Plan that includes money for small businesses, education and the vaccine rollout, among other things.

House Republicans countered with a $3.5 billion package that would tie billions in money to schools to allowing local health departments, not Whitmer, control of when schools can have in-person learning and sports. Whitmer has said that is “cruel and reckless.”

While Whitmer called for finding “common ground” in her State of the State address last week, the relationship between her and the Republicans who control the Legislature has been poor for some time and made even worse during the pandemic as lawmakers were left out of making decisions about coronavirus restrictions. Speaking to News 8 the day after the speech, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, indicated hope for the future but also said he was skeptical about a better relationship.