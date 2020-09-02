Michigan House OKs spending on jobless benefits, flood costs

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have begun voting to authorize the federal government’s supplemental $300-a-week unemployment benefit and provide $6 million in state funding for costs related to devastating flooding in the Midland area.

The legislation cleared the House Tuesday and will receive Senate approval Wednesday.

The $2.9 billion spending measure — almost all of it federal dollars — includes the $300 jobless benefit created by President Donald Trump after talks broke down with Congress.

Also included is $6 million to match federal funds to clean up and respond to a May dam failure that led to flooding in Midland and Gladwin counties.

