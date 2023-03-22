LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State House of Representatives passed legislation on Tuesday that would repeal the state’s right-to-work law.

Repealing the law, which prohibits public and private unions from requiring that non-union employees pay union dues even if the union bargains on their behalf, has been a top priority for Democrats since they took full control of the state government this year.

A right-to-work repeal previously passed the State House and State Senate, but revisions made by the Senate sent the bill back to the House for a second round of approval.

Democrats and union advocates say right-to-work reduces union membership, which ultimately weakens the political power of unions and hurts workers’ rights in the long run.

Republicans, however, say repealing right-to-work will hurt Michigan’s economy.

“As Michigan struggles to compete for businesses and high-paying careers, Democrats are dead set on pushing forward their pay cut plan that would set our state, our workers, and our economy further behind. I’ve spoken to businesses looking to invest in Michigan and heard firsthand how repealing right-to-work would turn businesses away and let high-paying careers go to other states. Dramatically transforming our policies to harm workers and job providers will hang a ‘Closed for Business’ sign at our state’s borders and take Michigan off the list for future projects.” Republican State House Leader Matt Hall.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the right-to-work repeal in the near future.