Michigan House votes to limit state severance deals

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House has voted unanimously to curb the size of severance deals for state officials unless they limit the state’s legal exposure and details are made public. The move Tuesday comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration faced scrutiny over big payouts made to her former health and unemployment directors. Under legislation sent to the Senate, state employees would be limited to 12 weeks of severance pay unless a higher payment serves the best interests of the state based on litigation risk. Lawmakers, other elected state officials and appointees could get no severance pay unless it contains legal costs.