Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission launches online portal for public comment

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – A public comment portal is now open for residents to submit written comments, draw or upload maps for review by the Michigan Independent Redistricting Committee.
“Robust public input is vital to the MICRC’s work of drawing fair districts representative of all Michiganders”, said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “The MICRC is making it easy for anyone in Michigan to be a part of history and participate in this citizen-led redistricting effort.”
The portal was developed with the MGGG Redistricting Lab, a nonpartisan research group at Tisch College of Tufts University and procured by the Michigan Department of State (MDOS). The public comment portal enables members of the public to easily do the following:
- Submit written public comments
- Draw and submit a Community of Interest map
- Draw and submit a complete or partial district map (Congressional, Michigan House and Michigan Senate)
- Upload or link to a map/shapefile or document
- Comment on other maps or submissions
Commissioners and the public can see submissions in real-time. The portal is online and can be found by selecting the “Visit the Public Comment Portal,” button.
Members of the public are encouraged to use the public comment portal to submit materials, however, the Commission will continue to receive email, mail and/or paper submissions and comments from the public. MDOS will continue to provide these comments to the Commission and upload them to the website for public viewing regularly.
More information about upcoming meetings and public hearings of the MICRC can be found at Michigan.gov/MICRC.
