Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission to host public hearings

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission public hearing will take place at the Northern Center at NMU on Tuesday, May 18 at 6:00 P.M.

The hearings will end at 9:00 P.M. and can be attended in person or virtually. The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission website will be updated with meeting locations they are finalized. Virtual meetings can be accessed on the Resitricting Michigan Facebook page or Michigan Secretary of State Youtube channel. Voters can find registration links and the procedure for making public comments on the MICRC webiste.

Public hearings times and locations are available on RedistrictingMichigan.org.