LANSING, Mich. (AP) — As Michigan voters look at their ballot in November they will have the unique option to elect three university governance boards.
As the only state to put public university leadership roles on a statewide ballot, controversial leadership has been in the spotlight recently.
Public universities’ decisions are center stage nationally due to the number of campus coronavirus cases, but in Michigan, leadership during scandals also has caused discussion at the universities and in the Legislature about possible changes to the status quo.
The process of electing these boards is partisan — candidates for the three boards are selected through party conventions who run for eight-year terms.
Latest Stories
- Michigan is an outlier in electing university boards
- Northern Michigan vineyards expect solid grape crop in 2020
- UP universities competing to see who’s No. 1 in flu shots
- Partridge Creek Farm announces Farm-to-School program expansion
- Two deaths under investigation in Marinette Co.