Michigan jobless claims ahead of ’19; virus cases at 17,221

In this image provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Monday, April 6, 2020. Whitmer said Detroit-area hospitals are running “dangerously low” on personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also reported an “incredible surge” in the number of unemployment claims and promised that people would get paid, despite computer woes and bureaucratic red tape. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nearly 800,000 people have filed for unemployment benefits in Michigan since mid-March.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday detailed the stunning impact of the coronavirus on the state’s economy.

Only businesses deemed essential remain open and Whitmer says her stay-at-home order will be extended in the coming days.

She says more people have applied for unemployment aid in the last two weeks than in all of 2019, when the jobless rate was below 4%.

Michigan has reported at least 17,221 coronavirus cases and 727 deaths, mostly concentrated in Detroit and the suburbs. Deaths rose by 110 in a day.