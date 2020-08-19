Michigan joining lawsuit to challenge post office changes

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 05: U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy arrives at a meeting at the office of Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at the U.S. Capitol August 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. Negotiations between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for an agreement on how to move forward on a new relief package to help people and businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic continue today at the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan is joining other states in suing the U.S. Postal Service over service changes. Attorney General Dana Nessel says a lawsuit was is the works Tuesday in federal court in Washington state.

But Postmaster General Louis DeJoy also says he’s suspending certain changes until after the fall election.

DeJoy is pledging to deliver election mail on time.

Nessel and attorneys general in other states say significant changes must face a public comment period and go to the Postal Regulatory Commission.

