Michigan launches $5M in ads to urge masks to fight virus

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WJMN) — Michigan is launching a $5 million advertising campaign to urge people to wear a mask to fight the coronavirus, with a focus on appealing to those who believe the state’s requirement infringes on their rights.

The “Spread Hope, Not COVID” campaign already includes about 50 of Michigan’s leading health care, business, education, community, manufacturing, tourism, senior citizen, labor, faith-based, and public safety organizations and is led by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

“This virus has devastated families across the state and had an unprecedented impact on our economy. We are not out of the woods yet, and we must all continue to step up and do our part to fight COVID-19,” said Gov. Whitmer.

“Our ‘Spread Hope, Not COVID’ message is for all Michiganders to do everything in their power to reduce the spread of the virus and protect our families, frontline workers, educators, and small businesses.”

The campaign calls on all Michiganders to join together to “Spread Hope, Not COVID” by taking actions that will significantly reduce the spread of the virus including wearing masks, washing and sanitizing hands, practicing physical distancing, and more.

The “spread hope, not COVID” message includes three public service announcements.

Two feature military members saying they wear a face covering to protect their freedom and the freedom of others.

“The virus has taken so much away from us, but every action that a united Michigan takes to contain the spread moves us closer to resuming normal, to moving our economy and lives forward,” Gov. Whitmer said.

“While some of the actions we must take are personally uncomfortable and inconvenient, there is broad consensus that they will contain COVID-19 cases to levels that will enable us to safely reopen our economy, our schools and other institutions – and keep them open.”

They say it can reduce the chance of spreading the virus by 70%. In one ad, a sergeant puts on a mask showing the American flag.

