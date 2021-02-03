Michigan launches tuition-free program for adults 25 and up

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is accepting applications for tuition-free assistance for adults 25 and older to earn an associate’s degree or postsecondary certificate at a community college or a private training school.
The program, called “Michigan Reconnect,” is being supported with an initial $30 million in funding.
Applicants must be at least 25, have lived in Michigan at least a year, have a high school diploma or equivalent and not have an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.
Starting this summer, the aid will cover all tuition or mandatory fees not already offset by need-based federal Pell Grants or Michigan’s tuition program for Medicaid recipients.