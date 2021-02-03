Michigan launches tuition-free program for adults 25 and up

FILE – In this April 9, 2019, file photo, pedestrians walk on the campus at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif. The Education Department released a report Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, amid its effort to enforce a 1986 law requiring U.S. universities to disclose gifts and contracts from foreign sources. The department’s findings are primarily based on investigations it has opened at 12 schools, including Harvard, Yale, Stanford and Georgetown universities. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is accepting applications for tuition-free assistance for adults 25 and older to earn an associate’s degree or postsecondary certificate at a community college or a private training school.

The program, called “Michigan Reconnect,” is being supported with an initial $30 million in funding.

Applicants must be at least 25, have lived in Michigan at least a year, have a high school diploma or equivalent and not have an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.

Starting this summer, the aid will cover all tuition or mandatory fees not already offset by need-based federal Pell Grants or Michigan’s tuition program for Medicaid recipients.