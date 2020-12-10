Michigan lawmaker disciplined for warning Trump backers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican leaders in the Michigan House have stripped a Democratic lawmaker of her committee assignments after she warned “Trumpers” in a social media video.
Rep. Cynthia Johnson, of Detroit, sits on a GOP-led committee that heard baseless allegations of widespread election fraud from President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others last week.
Johnson, who is Black, reported getting multiple threats after the hearing — including one saying she should be lynched. In a Facebook video, she urged supportive “soldiers” to “make them pay.”
House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth say they are exploring further disciplinary action against Johnson.
