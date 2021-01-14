Michigan lawmakers release statements following second Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON (WJMN) — For the second time during his presidency, Donald Trump has been impeached for a second time by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Michigan lawmakers on both sides of the isle released statements prior to and following the house vote Wednesday.

“The electoral process in Congress has appropriately taken place as provided by our Constitution and laws. With one week remaining before Vice President Joe Biden takes office, today’s move to impeach the President will certainly only further divide our Nation and undoubtedly delay or derail legislation that would help our constituents.” Congressman Bergman wrote in a statement on his website.



“Let me be clear – as a Nation, we must address the issues that led to last week’s riot at the Capitol, and I will continue to unequivocally denounce these actions and all who participated in these riots. Today’s vote to impeach the President, without even a single hearing, is unprecedented and simply more of the same divisiveness – making no effort to heal our wounds.

“It’s time for our Nation to move forward to find solutions to our problems, continue our efforts to protect our liberties, and build on our collective successes. The American people are frustrated, hurting, and tired of the nonsense seen every day in Washington – on both sides of the aisle. We must do better for the sake of our great republic.”

Senate Democrats Peters & Stabenow also denounced the rioters who stormed the capitol last week, as well as voicing in favor of removing President Trump from office.

“Last week, our nation experienced a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol inspired and encouraged by the current President of the United States,” U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow wrote in a statement following the impeachment vote. “Our country cannot heal and move forward without accountability and justice. When the article of impeachment comes before the Senate, I intend to support removing Donald Trump from office.”

“Donald Trump violated his oath of office. His reprehensible actions and rhetoric incited a violent, deadly attack on the Capitol and on our democracy. It is outrageous and unacceptable. We must hold him accountable for his actions and send a very clear signal for the future that this dangerous behavior can never be tolerated,” U.S. Senator Gary Peters wrote in a released

“Donald Trump is a danger to our country, unfit to be President, and – as I have said – he must be removed from office immediately. I’m disappointed Vice President Pence has indicated he will not be invoking the 25th Amendment, and I support the House taking the necessary step to impeach Mr. Trump. Donald Trump committed an impeachable offense, there must be severe consequences and he should never be eligible to hold federal office again.

“Importantly, we also cannot let these dangerous events deter us from the urgent priorities that Congress must address. We must take additional action to get this raging pandemic under control and provide more relief for struggling Michiganders and additional resources for continued distribution of vaccines. We must also ensure that President-elect Biden’s Administration can hit the ground running through confirmation hearings and votes on his Cabinet and other key roles. As incoming Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, it is now more critical than ever that the Department of Homeland Security have stable leadership to address the urgent and unprecedented threats our nation currently faces.”

Local 3 has requested interviews with Bergman, Peters, & Stabenow, but have yet to hear back.