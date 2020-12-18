Michigan lawmakers reinstate freeze on water shutoffs

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have voted to freeze water shutoffs through March, reinstating a pandemic-related moratorium that was upended by a court ruling.

The bill, which received final approval 96-9 in the House on Thursday, will be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Democratic governor had prohibited water shutoffs in an order last spring. But the state Supreme Court in October declared unconstitutional a law that was the basis for the order.

Separately, House Republicans voted to limit the length of COVID-19 restrictions issued by the Whitmer administration to 28 days, unless extended by the Legislature.

The governor would veto that bill.

