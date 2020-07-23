Michigan lawmakers start approving plan for $2B budget gap

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers are approving plans to address a $2.2 billion state budget hole caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

They’re relying on a mix of federal funding, the state’s cash reserves and budget cuts.

Lawmakers approved plans during a joint Wednesday session of the House and Senate Appropriations committees.

That included signing off on an executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that cuts nearly $667 million from the budget including reducing funding to state agencies and a hiring freeze.

The Senate signed off on two plans appropriating funding for schools. 

