LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell and Attorney General Dana Nessel remind consumers that there are protection resources to protect Michigan resident’s wallets including a new one-stop website on gas pumps.

The new website is www.michigan.gov/gasinfo.

“As gas prices fluctuate both here and across the nation, it’s important travelers and residents can easily find information on how to report issues including price gouging or credit card skimmers,” said Governor Whitmer. “The new MDARD website puts all relevant information in one spot and ensures that Michiganders are saving money on the go. Michiganders know that gas stations should not have drastically different prices whether they’re across the street or down the road. We will continue to put Michiganders first and find ways to lower costs for families by empowering customers to report concerns and facing price gouging head on.”

According to the state, more than 95% of gas stations are selling the correct quality and quantity of gas. MDARD’s Weights and Measures inspectors and Motor Fuel Quality staff work to prevent issues.

“One of MDARD’s key goals is ensuring consumers are getting both the quality and quantity of the gas they’re buying, and we appreciate those stations who continue to put customers first,” said MDARD Director Gary McDowell. “Our Laboratory Division’s Weights and Measures Program regulates the sale of motor fuel and prevents economic harm by looking for credit card skimmers and ensuring pumps are accurate. MDARD employees are committed to making sure Michiganders are protected, especially over the holidays.”

Attorney General Nessel issued a consumer alert highlighting how the Department of Attorney General monitors the pump and can take action if needed.

“While it’s common for prices to fluctuate at the pump, my office is ready to investigate any complaints of potential price gouging or other unfair practices,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I encourage everyone to become familiar with my consumer alert for additional insight on our role for consumers.”

If you have information on potentially unfair gasoline pricing practices, you can file a gasoline price gouging complaint online or call the Attorney General’s Office at 877-765-8388.