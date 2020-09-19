Michigan legislators remember Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FILE- In this Aug. 3, 1993, file photo, then-Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses in her robe in her office at U.S. District Court in Washington. Earlier, the Senate voted 96-3 to confirm Bader as the 107th justice and the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at her home in Washington, on Sept. 18, 2020, the Supreme Court announced. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — With the passing of Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday, Michigan lawmakers and party chairs remember her as a pioneer who broke down barriers for women’s rights.

“I am truly heartbroken at the news of Justice Ginsburg’s passing. Her intellect, her razor sharp wit, and her lifetime of service to our nation made her an inspiration to millions of Americans. I know there are a lot of women who are feeling worried right now about what this means for the future of our country,” said Governor Whitmer.

“One thing I learned watching Justice Ginsburg’s fearless battles with cancer and injustice is that you never give up, and you never stop fighting for the values we hold dear as Americans. The best way to honor Justice Ginsburg’s memory is by making our voices heard at the ballot box this November. Register to vote, request an absentee ballot, and return it quickly. Let us turn our grief into action, let us choose hope over fear, and let us find the strength to build a stronger America for everyone.”

Governor Whitmer ordered flags to be lowered in the state of Michigan to honor Justice Ginsburg following her death.

“Tonight we have lost an incredible voice for justice. As a lawyer and professor, Justice Ginsburg broke barriers for women. As a Justice of the Supreme Court, she helped build a better nation for all Americans,” said U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow.

“Justice Ginsburg spent her lifetime working to protect our people and our democracy. We must honor her legacy by continuing her fight. My heart goes out to Justice Ginsburg’s family and friends. She truly was a national treasure.”

“Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg was a trailblazer and a fighter for women’s rights,” said Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox.

“While I did not always agree with her politics, I appreciate all that she accomplished during her distinguished career and the service she rendered to our nation. Her family and friends will be in my prayers during the days ahead.”

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a warrior for justice, a champion for women’s rights, and a fighter for peace,” said Michigan Democratic Chair Lavora Barnes.

“As a Justice of the Supreme Court, she was wise and patient. Her decisions changed the course of history and we are all better having had her serve on the highest court. Our thoughts are with her family and friends today. Rest well, Justice Ginsburg.”

