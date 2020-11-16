Michigan legislators respond to Gov. Whitmer’s latest COVID-19 orders

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — On Sunday, Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human services issued a three week epidemic order, which will take effect on Wednesday.

The three-week pause will target indoor social gatherings and other group activities in an effort to curb rapidly rising COVID-19 infection rates.

Michigan legislators have been vocal over Gov. Whitmer’s executive orders since the pandemic began in March. After Sunday’s announcement, lawmakers released statements in regards to the Governor’s orders.

“The Legislature led the way with a comprehensive plan to address this crisis back in the spring, which the governor ignored. The Legislature also designed the plan that reopened schools and is still used to this day, along with a new plan introduced last month that has so far been ignored,” said Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives Lee Chatfield.

“That is on top of billions of dollars in funding, critical reforms to nursing homes policies and protections for healthcare staff, unemployed workers and small business owners. The people of Michigan deserve a seat at the table when major decisions like these are made, and those decisions are made better and safer when they do. As always, we stand ready to act in a bipartisan way when the governor decides it is worth her time. Until then, we are still reviewing the details of this order like everyone else.”

“Yet again Governor Whitmer continues to show her contempt for the people’s elected representatives,” said Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox.

“Instead of working with our elected representatives at the state and local level, she is trying a one-size-fits-all approach that will only exacerbate the issues our state and its economy are facing. Small businesses, particularly restaurants, cannot sustain themselves through another lock-down, and these new orders will certainly spell doom for the livelihood of many. I call on Governor Whitmer to reconsider her course of action and meet with our legislators to come up with a solution that works for all Michiganders.”

In a tweet, Rep. Matt Maddock said he and a growing list of Michigan legislators will be calling for impeachment hearings after the new restrictions were announced Sunday night.

Today, myself and a growing list of Michigan Legislators have decided that @GovWhitmer has crossed the line and will be calling for #ImpeachWhitmer hearings. The list of violations is long and the call is overdue #MIGOP #MILEG — Matt Maddock (@matthewmaddock) November 16, 2020

A clear divide between party lines.

“We stand with Governor Whitmer and support the steps she is taking to keep Michiganders safe,” said Lavora Barnes, Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party.

“The complete inaction of the Republican controlled legislature over the last 8 months is shameful. Even more shameful is that while cases of COVID-19 are spiking and our health systems are overwhelmed, the State Senate, led by Republicans, is on a hunting break until December 1. The GOP’s irresponsible, unscientific, and dangerous approach to dealing with this virus is killing Michiganders every day. We continue to stand with Governor Whitmer and will hold Republicans across Michigan accountable for their need to play political games with the health and safety of our families and loved ones.”

“Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel recognizes and strongly supports the need for these important measures in an effort to stem the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in Michigan,” said Michigan Attorney General Office Department Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney.

“This virus is quickly spreading throughout our state and we must do everything we can to stop it and flatten the curve. As with past orders, county public health departments and local law enforcement are primarily responsible for enforcement in their own communities and we hope they do so. We stand ready to assist them in their efforts.”

“In the spring, we listened to public health experts, stomped the curve, and saved thousands of lives together. Now, we must channel that same energy and join forces again to protect our families, frontline workers and small businesses,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“Right now, there are thousands of cases a day and hundreds of deaths a week in Michigan, and the number is growing. If we don’t act now, thousands more will die, and our hospitals will continue to be overwhelmed. We can get through this together by listening to health experts once again and taking action right now to slow the spread of this deadly virus.”

