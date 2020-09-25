Michigan Legislature approves automatic expungement bills

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan would automatically expunge criminal records and ease the application process for those convicted of marijuana offenses under sweeping “clean slate” bills that have received final legislative approval.

The process, which would begin in 2023, would be automated — so people convicted of crimes wouldn’t have to apply. Those with certain convictions wouldn’t be eligible.

The package also would let people with misdemeanor pot convictions clear the offenses if they wouldn’t have been crimes before voters’ legalization of marijuana.

Supporters say making expungement cheaper, easier and available to more residents will remove barriers that hold too many people back.

