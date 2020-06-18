Michigan Legislature OKs bills to help small breweries grow

Michigan News
Posted: / Updated:

(File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Small breweries could sell and deliver more craft beer to stores without having to go through Michigan’s three-tier system for alcohol distribution under legislation advancing to the governor’s desk.

The Senate voted unanimously Wednesday in favor of the main measure, which would let microbrewers self-distribute up to 2,000 barrels annually — up from 1,000.

On-premises sales would no longer count against the limit, either.

The proposed changes, which are part of a bipartisan 16-bill package, won House approval in February and are expected to be signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story