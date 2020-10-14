Michigan Legislature OKs unemployment, legal liability bills

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Legislature has passed legislation to keep intact longer-lasting unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic after the state Supreme Court declared unconstitutional a law that was the basis for now-negated orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The bill was among several approved during a lengthy session that stretched into early Wednesday.

The Republican-led House and Senate backed liability protections for businesses that are sued over COVID-19 infections.

Other measures sent to the Democratic governor would codify recently announced changes related to the care of nursing home residents recovering from the virus and let public bodies continue to meet electronically.

