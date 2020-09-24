Michigan Legislature poised to ease processing of ballots

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers are poised to ease clerks’ ability to process a surge of absentee ballots in the battleground state’s presidential election, letting them start a day earlier than normal.
Election officials currently cannot remove ballots from outer envelopes until 7 a.m. on Election Day — Nov. 3. Legislation nearing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would allow opening between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.
Ballots would remain in secrecy envelopes until being counted.
The Republican-led House plans to pass the bill Thursday afternoon, and the Senate is likely to follow suit later in the day.
