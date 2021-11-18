Michigan man arrested, accused of speeding across Mackinac Bridge in stolen truck

FILE – This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Michigan man has been arrested after an incident that started in Texas and ended Wednesday on the Mackinac Bridge.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers from the St. Ignace Post were patrolling the bridge just before Midnight on Wednesday. They saw a green Toyota Tundra speeding north across the bridge. The truck was clocked at 73 miles per hour in the 45 mph zone.

Troopers were able to pull the vehicle over near the toll booth area of the Mackinac bridge. They discovered the truck was reported stolen from a used car dealership in San Saba, Texas. The San Saba Police Department reports that the suspect went into the dealership, took the truck for a test drive, and never came back.

MSP reports the suspect fought with troopers during the arrest. He was placed in the Mackinac County Jail for possessing a stolen vehicle, resisting and obstructing police officers, operating under the influcnce of drugs, and not having a valid operators license.

The suspects name has not been released.

The Mackinac County Sheriff Department and the St. Ignace Police Department assisted MSP during the incident.