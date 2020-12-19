Michigan man gets prison for threatening call to congressman

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who left a threatening voicemail for a Georgia congressman was sentenced Friday to a year and a day in prison.

Martin Osborn of Bangor referred to U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson’s sponsorship of gun control legislation and said he would attack him at his bedside. Osborn also referred to Johnson, who is Black, as “boy.”

Georgia congressman Hank Johnson applauds during the funeral service for the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

Representative Theodore Deutch (L), Democrat of Florida, Representative Hank Johnson (C), Democrat of Georgia, and Representative Steve Cohen (R), Democrat of Tennessee, listen to witnesses during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment of US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 4, 2019. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., listens to constituents during a town hall meeting Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at a senior center in Lithonia, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., center, hugs constituent Vivian Moore as Zepora Roberts, right, watches after a town hall meeting Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at a senior center in Lithonia, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., right, poses with a constituent after a town hall meeting Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at a senior center in Lithonia, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)

President Barack Obama, followed by Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., arrives on Air Force One at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Tuesday, March 10, 2015, before speaking at Georgia Tech for remarks about an executive action he signed that clamps down on student loan providers. (AP Photo/David Tulis)

He pleaded guilty in August to threatening a public official.

Prosecutors said Osborn had also made threatening calls to U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

Latest Stories