Michigan, Michigan State marching bands will perform together Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan native and University of Michigan drum major is preparing to hit the field for a highly anticipated rivalry game against Michigan State University Saturday.

Walter Aguilar, a graduate of Lee High School, is marking his final season with Michigan Marching Band by sharing a performance with MSU’s marching band. He said the collaboration represents unity between the schools.

“As marching bands, we are always supporting each other, we’re always rooting for each other, and I hope that this show makes it very clear,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar said he feels excitement for the performance building as the undefeated teams prepare to meet at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. He said he and his fellow students have been waiting for a moment like this.

“We’re ready for it,” said Aguilar. “We’re all excited, we’re thrilled and we’ve been waiting for this to happen.”

The fifth-year senior lives in a house divided. He said his sister attends Michigan State and that she’s gleefully representing her team ahead of the big day.

“She hasn’t wasted any time in sending me texts and all, but we’ll let the game play out on Saturday,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar said the bands will be playing familiar songs, like “Thriller” and “Disturbia” — tunes he said highlight Halloween weekend and the friendship between the universities.

“I’m hoping all of the hard work we’ve been putting in this show pays off, and I know it will,” Aguilar said. “Most importantly, I hope we have fun.”