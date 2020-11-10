LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan National Guard will continue its partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments by offering COVID-19 testing this week in the communities of Manistique.
Testing locations include:
Manistique: Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Schoolcraft County Road Commission, 322 E. Rd. Manistique, MI 49854.
The Michigan National Guard has more than 20 trained testing teams ready to assist with testing in communities, long term care facilities, and the Michigan Department of Corrections.
These teams include a certified medic to conduct the testing and additional members to assist with paperwork, logistics, and non-medical tasks.
The Michigan National Guard team members have tested negative for COVID-19 and follow strict medical protocols to ensure health and safety of Michigan’s communities.
Latest Stories
- Driver charged in deaths of 2 road workers near Ypsilanti
- MSP asks for publics help to locate Ishpeming juvenile
- Whitmer, lawmakers to hold press conference on veterans bills
- Michigan National Guard announce COVID-19 testing sites in Manistique
- Woman shoots 20-month-old daughter during food order dispute