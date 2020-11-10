Michigan National Guard announce COVID-19 testing sites in Manistique

Medical personnel prepare to administer a COVID-19 swab at a drive-through testing site in Lawrence, N.Y., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. U.S. health officials are redefining what it means to have close contact with someone with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the CDC changed it to a total of 15 minutes or more, so briefer but repeated contacts that add up to 15 minutes now count. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan National Guard will continue its partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments by offering COVID-19 testing this week in the communities of Manistique.

Testing locations include:

Manistique: Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Schoolcraft County Road Commission, 322 E. Rd. Manistique, MI 49854.

The Michigan National Guard has more than 20 trained testing teams ready to assist with testing in communities, long term care facilities, and the Michigan Department of Corrections.

These teams include a certified medic to conduct the testing and additional members to assist with paperwork, logistics, and non-medical tasks.

The Michigan National Guard team members have tested negative for COVID-19 and follow strict medical protocols to ensure health and safety of Michigan’s communities.

