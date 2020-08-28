Michigan National Guard COVID-19 weekend testing sites

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan National Guard will continue its partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and local health departments to offer COVID-19 testing this week in the communities of Holland, Muskegon, Sault Ste. Marie, West Branch, and Ypsilanti.

Testing locations and times include:

Holland

Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 a.m. to noon, Holland Middle School, 373 E. 24th Avenue

Muskegon 1

Friday, Aug. 28, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., HealthWest, 376 E. Apple Avenue

Muskegon 2

Saturday, Aug. 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Health – Muskegon County, 209 E. Apple Avenue

Sault Ste. Marie

Saturday, Aug. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lake Superior State University, 650 W. Easterday Avenue

West Branch

Friday, Aug. 28, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Surline Elementary School, 147 State Street

Ypsilanti

Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Washtenaw County Health Department. 22 Center Street

The Michigan National Guard has more than 20 trained testing teams ready to assist with community COVID-19 testing initiatives. These three-member teams include a certified medic to conduct the testing and two members to assist with paperwork, logistics, and non-medical tasks. All team members from the Michigan National Guard have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been following strict medical protocols to ensure health and safety and to protect Michigan communities.

“Members of the Michigan National Guard, in partnering with the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as local health departments, are keeping up the fight against COVID-19 in our state by making COVID-19 testing available to even our most vulnerable populations,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

“While COVID-19 testing remains an important tool to asses risk and gather data, we must all remain disciplined in our adherence to guidance from public health officials as we strive to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities from this disease.”

The MING has been actively engaged in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic through widespread testing and screening, distribution of personal protective equipment, and assistance at numerous food banks across the state. The community testing initiative is a continuation of those efforts.

Similar testing has been held in more than 40 communities over the past three months.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

Latest Stories