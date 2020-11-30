Michigan nears launch of online sports betting, other games

FILE – The betting line and some of the nearly 400 proposition bets for Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos are displayed at the Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on February 2, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The newly renovated sports book has the world’s largest indoor LED video wall with 4,488 square feet of HD video screens measuring 240 feet wide and 20 feet tall. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan casinos could launch online sports betting and gambling games in December once state lawmakers waive the remaining time they have to review proposed licensing rules.

The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, which has 10 legislators, is expected to effectively bless the new regulations at a meeting Tuesday.

The move will come nearly a year after the Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer legalized internet gambling and wagering on sports.

Sports bettors were able to place wagers in person at casinos beginning last spring.

But mobile sports betting, internet poker and other online games have waited for licensing regulations.

