Michigan official: Election Day should be a worker holiday

Michigan News
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is urging businesses to give their workers the day off on Election Day by making it a company holiday.

Benson says she’s encouraging Michigan companies to give employees the day off work on Nov. 3, so they can vote and work as poll workers.

MLive.com reports that Benson praised Wayne State University for recently announcing such a move.

Democratic State Rep. Darrin Camilleri of Brownstown has a bill pending before the state legislature that would make regularly-scheduled election days in May, August and November state holidays.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

SAIL Chocolate Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAIL Chocolate Festival"

Michigan's Hidden History: Honoring Black History

Thumbnail for the video titled "Michigan's Hidden History: Honoring Black History"

Functional Medicine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Functional Medicine"

Sights & Sounds: 30th annual UP200 Sled Dog Race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sights & Sounds: 30th annual UP200 Sled Dog Race"

The Fish & Hunt Shop presents Top 3 on Local 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Fish & Hunt Shop presents Top 3 on Local 3"

Preparing for UP200

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preparing for UP200"