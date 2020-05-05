Michigan official issues emergency orders for handling dead bodies

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Public spaces such as theaters, bars, and casinos will remain closed while restaurants will be limited to only carry-out and delivery orders until May 28th.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-69 extending Michigan's state of emergency and disaster declaration

“Although we are beginning to see the curve flatten, we are not out of the woods yet. We must all continue to be diligent, observe social distancing and limit in-person interactions and services to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer in a written statement. “Michigan now has more than 40,000 cases of COVID-19. The virus has killed more Michiganders than we lost during the Vietnam war. Extending this order is vital to the health and safety of every Michigander. If we work together and do our part, we can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

Restaurants are allowed five people inside at a time for pick-up orders, but people must maintain a 6-feet apart distance from one another.

Restaurants are not restricted from offering food and beverage delivery by window, walk-up, drive-through or drive-up services.

These restrictions do not apply to the following locations: office buildings, grocery stores, markets, food pantries, pharmacies, drug stores, and providers of medical equipment and supplies, health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, and industrial and manufacturing facilities.