Michigan panel grants parole to man convicted of killing 3

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A man who was a teenager when he admitted killing three young women in 1972 has been granted parole by the Michigan Parole Board nearly a half-century after the slayings.

Sixty-four-year-old Brent Koster was granted parole on Nov. 10.

WWMT-TV reports the Kalamazoo area man will be released from prison on Jan. 21 after serving 48 years.

Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Getting says he’s “very troubled by the Michigan Department of Corrections choosing to release an admitted serial rapist, serial murderer.”

He says he and his staff will be reviewing the parole board’s decision “to determine what options we have.”

