Michigan parents toss child to neighbor to escape fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two adults and a child are safe Tuesday after a neighbor used quick thinking during a fire in Kalamazoo.

It happened around 2:55 p.m. near Park Place Street and Forest Street.

When authorities arrived, they said they saw smoke and flames coming from the back of the multiunit home. They were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes, public safety officials said.

Before firefighters got there, two adults and a child were able to get to the roof and call for help. A neighbor looked out his window and ran over to help.

Jonathan Frazier, the neighbor who helped, described the fire as big and said he heard loud cracking sounds.

“I look out and it’s cracking — wood and everything cracking in the back,” Frazier said. “I ran downstairs and had her toss the baby to me and then she jumped down. The boyfriend jumped down the other side. I caught the baby (and) mother as much as I could.”

Frazier said the only thing he was thinking during this rescue was “don’t drop the baby.”



Investigators are still looking at the cause of the fire. The couple and the child are all expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.