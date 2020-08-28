Michigan prison guards union calls for removal of MDOC director

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The union that represents Michigan prison guards is calling for the ouster of the director of the Corrections Department.
The head of the Michigan Corrections Organization cites poor staffing, excessive vacancies, mandatory overtime, a lack of personal protection and other issues.
Heidi Washington has been head of the prison system since Rick Snyder was governor.
Osborn said the 6,000-member union will be sending a vote of no-confidence to lawmakers and the governor’s office. In response, Washington says her department has worked hard to keep people safe.
Roughly 450 prison employees have tested positive for the coronavirus; three died.
