Michigan prisoner awaiting release dies from COVID-19

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan prisoner who declined to be paroled earlier this year after decades behind bars has died from COVID-19 complications.

The Corrections Department says 60-year-old William Garrison is one of 17 prisoners who have died from COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Garrison could have left prison on parole earlier this year but he decided to wait until September, when he would be eligible for release without facing parole supervision. Garrison changed his stance during the coronavirus outbreak.

The parole board approved his application in March, but Garrison died Monday while waiting to see if prosecutors office would challenge his parole.

