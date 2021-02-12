Michigan protests and Governor kidnapping plot mentioned during impeachment trial

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– During the third day of the impeachment trial for Donald Trump, Michigan was a big topic that Democrats hit on.

Representative Jamie Raskin started by saying “Trump showed he knew how to use the power of a mob to advance his political objectives.” He cited back to tweets from Trump starting March when he criticized Governor Whitmer and the way our state government was handling the pandemic.

“On April 17th, he tweeted quote Liberate Michigan, not even two weeks later on April 30th his supporters marched on the Michigan state capitol in Lansing and stormed the building,” said Rep. Raskin.

April 30th is when hundreds of protesters, most of them armed, made their way into the Capitol building. Some of the men shown in the videos would be soon charged with plotting to kidnap Governor Whitmer.

Another argument by the Democrats was about the former president not criticizing the men in that plot for what they were planning.

“Did he publicly condemn violent public extremists who hoped and planned to launch a civil war in America no not at all, he further inflamed them by continuing to attack the governor who was the object of their hatred in this kidnapping conspiracy,” said Rep. Raskin.

Raskin compared to the protest on April 30th in Lansing to the riot on January 6th in Washington D.C. “Confederate battle flags, MAGA hats, weapons, camo army gear. Just like the insurrectionists who showed up and invaded this chamber on January 6th,” said Rep. Raskin.

He continued on to say that what happened at Michigan’s Capitol building, was a “dress rehearsal.”

“The siege of the Michigan statehouse was effectively a state-level dress rehearsal for the siege of the U.S. Capitol that Trump incited on January 6th, it was a preview of the coming insurrection,” said Rep. Raskin.